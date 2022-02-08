Colorado Doctor: More 'Minority Primary Caregivers' Can Help Health Care Inequities Facing Black CommunitiesA number of health issues are more prevalent in the Black community.

2 Colorado Patients With High BMIs Receive Successful Robotic Kidney TransplantsUCHealth Transplant doctor wants to 'help patients who have been told they are not surgical candidates have an opportunity to live a longer, better life.'

Dawn Comstock Resigns From Jefferson County Public Health As Executive DirectorExecutive Director of the Jefferson County Board of Health, Dawn Comstock, announced her resignation.

COVID In Colorado: Middle School Students Join Experts In Mask StudyResearchers at the Colorado School of Public Health are investing resources their energy into Colorado schools where they hope a new COVID study will not only result in safer hallways, but a larger impact when it comes to detection of respiratory illnesses across the world.

Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week is February 7-14Congenital heart defects, also known as holes in the heart, are the most common type of birth defects. On CBS News Colorado, we talked to Dr. Immanuel Turner, the Chief of Pediatric Heart Surgery at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children about causes, signs, and treatments.

ACLU Files Lawsuit As COVID Concerns Grow Among ICE Detention Facility DetaineesThere are several concerns among detainees at the Aurora ICE Detention Facility about what is being done to keep them safe from COVID-19, and now the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.