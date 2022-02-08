NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Northglenn police say a woman tried to carjack another woman in broad daylight on Monday, Feb. 7. Police say the victim was parked near Washington Street and 105th Place when the suspect approached her car.
The victim told police the suspect demanded the keys and fired a gunshot into the ground. The suspect ultimately did not get the keys and then left the scene in a maroon Cadillac. The vehicle had blacked out windows and was possibly missing a hub cab on the back passenger tire.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic female, about 5-feet-5-inches with black hair down to her shoulders. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and gray puffy jacket.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Rick Williams at 303-450-8979 or rwilliams@northglenn.org.