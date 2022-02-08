BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly a year after a gunman killed 10 innocent people inside the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder, the grocer has announced it is ready to welcome back customers to the popular store. Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, will welcome back customers on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after a memorial service for the victims at 9 a.m.

“This project has been a labor of love,” said Jessica Trowbridge, spokesperson for King Soopers. “This process has been hard, and a long road. It has been a journey and it is our healing journey.”

Trowbridge said nearly 50% of the staff, or associates, that worked at the Table Mesa King Soopers the day of the shooting have returned to help reopen the store. For weeks now they have spent every day stocking shelves perfectly with thousands of products.

Since the shooting many in the public, as well as the staff, have received counseling for the traumas caused in March of 2021. Even though the store has been completely redesigned and remodeled, Trowbridge said the opening of the store may still cause emotional responses for those in the region.

“We acknowledge that reopening the store will also trigger emotions and they are different for everyone,” Trowbridge said. “This homecoming really signifies a milestone in our healing journey for both our associates and our community.”

King Soopers pooled associates, families of victims and the community to see how they could redesign the store to be better overall.

“One thing we heard from the beginning from our associates is they wanted their home back,” Trowbridge said. “They wanted the store to feel bright, they wanted it to feel open and they wanted us to really captivate or capture the beautiful view of the flat irons out front.”

And those requests were largely met. The store is no longer divided with two separate entryways. Instead, there is now a large glass atrium that can welcome guests in from both sides of the parking lot. Those standing in the entryway can see outside and have a view of the flat irons in Boulder.

King Soopers commissioned a local artist to create a painting in the front entryway. The painting shows the flat irons during the fall and also features trees, water and more.

Trowbridge told Thomas that the painting includes special messages and significance to the families of the victims. However, that message was not shared to the public.

The parking lot was also redesigned. On the west side, a memorial garden will be built in June. The garden will feature 10 trees for the 10 lives lost, as well as a bench.

King Soopers is now hiring more staff to join those who remained onboard.

“Having our associates back in the building is really uplifting. It’s a step toward healing and recovery,” Trowbridge said.

King Soopers did enhance the security in the facility. However, specific details were not released.

The Denver Broncos also pitched in by designing the break room for the associates with orange and blue fixtures.

“This store means so much to this community,” Trowbridge said. “This community isn’t just ‘Boulder Strong.’ It’s stronger. And the reopening of this store signifies that strength.”