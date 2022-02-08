DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department leading the search for a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian and then leaving the scene of the crash Sunday. The victim was identified by the Denver Officer of the Medical Examiner Monday as 35-year-old Joaquin Romero.
According to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers press release, police responded to the hit-and-run in the 600 block of South Eliot Street after a call was received at around 2 a.m. over the weekend.
The vehicle in the image shared by investigators was scene leaving the area immediately after the crash. At around 9 p.m. Monday, police said they found a vehicle matching the description, but are working to determine it is the vehicle involved.
UPDATE: A vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle has been located and investigators are checking to determine if this vehicle was involved in the crash. https://t.co/DmsmIgWIVt
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 8, 2022
Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line.