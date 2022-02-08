DENVER (CBS4) – All throughout the day on Tuesday, people laid flowers and notes at a growing memorial outside of Topeira Boxing Club. It was the second home of 35-year-old Joaquin Romero, who opened the club back in 2013.

Joaquin was killed on Sunday morning by a hit-and-run driver, who still has yet to be identified by Denver Police. The victim’s brother, Alejandro, is still struggling to understand how his life was taken so quickly and brutally.

“Denver lost a good one. He was a good person. Not only was he my brother, he was my best friend,” Alejandro told CBS4’s Mekialaya White, holding back tears. “(Topeira) was his baby. He didn’t have any kids.”

Alejandro says, instead, he took countless kids under his wing at the club, making boxing affordable and giving them a much-needed place to spend time outside of school. He wanted it to be a safe haven, and his passion for helping them gain confidence was clear.

Longtime friend Francisco Martinez witnessed that passion first-hand.

“There was a magic presence seeing Joaquin around kids and the community where his gym was.”

The two grew up together, supported each other through hard times, and were both entrepreneurs.

“We just took a leap of faith and started his gym, and I started my business. I think he embodied the Denver spirit – especially people on the west side of Denver,” Martinez said.

Martinez says he’ll continue to support the Romero family through this time, as they’re all hoping there are some answers brought to light soon.

His family invites the public to a memorial to celebrate Joaquin’s life at Topeira Boxing Club, 2702 W. Alameda, at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

There is also an online fundraising campaign that has been started to help his family, which has already raised close to $43,000 thus far.