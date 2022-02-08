(CBS4) — Denver Police Department is searching for the suspect in the homicide of victim Camon Finley-Ponds, who was shot and killed near homes back in January.
According to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers press release, on Jan. 29, Finley-Ponds was found shot at East 58th Avenue and North Ceylon Street at approximately 8:50 p.m. and died from his injuries.
Two other people were shot during this shooting and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators want the public’s help to find the suspect. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and become eligible for $2,000.
