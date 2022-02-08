JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Executive Director of the Jefferson County Public Health, Dawn Comstock, announced her resignation. The board accepted it at a special meeting on Feb. 7.
Comstock served in her role for a little more than a year. Details of her reasoning have not been shared.
Comstock and JCPH has faced fierce opposition to previous mask mandates related to the coronavirus pandemic. In August, JCPH headquarters was forced to shut down after hundreds of protesters demanded that officials let parents decide whether their kids should wear a mask or get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Attorney’s for both Comstock and JCPH are determining terms of separation now. Any agreement will be approved in a public meeting.