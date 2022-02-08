DENVER (CBS4) – This week should be the first week since December without anything more than flurries in Denver. The mountains have a couple chances for snow but not much accumulation.
The first chance for snow in the high country develops Wednesday afternoon and continues through Wednesday night. The storm will be centered northeast of Colorado which is not a good place for healthy snowfall. Therefore any accumulation in the mountains should be minor with no more than 1-3 inches at most ski areas. And since the storm will be northeast of the state, mountain areas south of Highway 50 may not get anything.
Sunny and dry weather will return statewide on Thursday before another chance for snow develops on Friday afternoon into Friday night. The Friday storm should have slightly more moisture and therefore the chance for at least couple inches of snow in the mountains is better – especially in the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains in southern Colorado. Those areas should get at least 3-4 inches of snow. It’s unlikely the I-70 mountain corridor will get that much.
There is also a small chance for flurries or very light snow showers in the metro area on Friday especially south and west of Denver. No measurable snowfall is expected, but a dusting is possible near the C-470 corridor.
The Friday storm will also bring somewhat colder weather to Denver and the Front Range with 40s expected on Friday and Saturday. Then a much warmer weather for return for Sunday and especially for Valentine’s Day on Monday. Denver should reach at least 60 degrees to start next week.