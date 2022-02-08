DENVER(CBS)- A weak mid-week cold front is still moving toward Colorado. This system is weak with a capital W!
The leading edge of the front will move into the mountains initially on Wednesday kicking up some gusty winds and light snow showers. As the front moves in there will be a few more clouds over eastern Colorado building up during the day.
Snow in the northern and central mountains will continue off and on during the day but, be very light. Amounts may range from a trace to an inch or two.
For Denver and the Eastern Plains Wednesday will be much like Tuesday with gusty winds in the foothills and lighter breezes and 50s in the Denver metro area. Wednesday night will see and increase of clouds over most of northeastern Colorado. At this point it looks like any light rain showers or flurries overnight will be confined east of Denver out to the Kansas line.
Thursday will clear out with sunshine and another frontal system will bring a chance for more mountain snow and a few snow showers for the Denver metro area for Friday night.