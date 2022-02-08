DENVER (CBS4)– If a bill introduced in the state House passes, it would be illegal in Colorado to fire workers or deny them employment for off-the-clock cannabis use. The bill applies to either medical or recreational marijuana.
While marijuana use has been legal in Colorado since 2012, it is also legal for employers to terminate workers who have THC show up on a drug test.
The bill would also require employers to let workers consume medical marijuana while on the job. There would be some exemptions, like people who operate heavy machinery, work in dangerous fields, or require fine motor skills like surgeons.