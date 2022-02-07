DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of students in Douglas County walked out of class on Monday afternoon to protest the firing of Douglas County Superintendent Corey Wise. Wise was fired last Friday after a controversial set of events put into motion by the school board.
The Douglas County School Board voted 4-3 to fire Wise without cause at a Friday night meeting where public comment was not allowed. Earlier in the week, three board members accused their four colleagues of giving the former superintendent an ultimatum in private.
Wise had been serving as superintendent of DCSD for less than one year, he was named superintendent April 21, 2021 after serving as interim superintendent.