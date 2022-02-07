CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The suspect accused of setting fire to a home in Aurora, Muhammed Afia, told police that God told him to start the fire.

Afia, 18, is facing charges of arson and assaulting a police officer.

Firefighters rushed to the fire on Idalia Street near Hampden Avenue and Chambers Road on Sunday. Investigators said that Afia struggled with a police officer who tried to remove him from the home after he went inside when fire crews were still battling the blaze.

According to the arrest affidavit, Afia told officers he put two dolls on a lighted stove to burn them, calling them idols. He also lit a number of candles and left them unattended.

Firefighters say the flames could have easily spread to nearby homes.

