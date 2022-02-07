GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) — With stunning views of Loveland Ski Area’s terrain, an iconic attraction is back. The Loveland Ridge Cat is officially open after a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions.
“If you can catch it on a powder day, it’s unbelievable,” Loveland Ski Marketing Manager Dustin Schaefer excitedly told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. “Great terrain… it’s a lot of fun. And everyone’s enjoying the great conditions and the great weather here. (Visitors) just have to go up Lift 9, go right off the lift, and there’s a pickup point where they can load the snowcat.”
Schaefer says the guided form of backcountry skiing is one of his favorite ways to enjoy the area. Cat skiing does require some experience, however.
“We recommend you’re a high, intermediate skier to advanced skier. And you have to have a season pass, which will give you access on to the Ridge Cat or you have to have a lift ticket. Just go into our season pass office, get a Ridge Cat pass and that will give you access.”
The best part: it’s all completely free.
“When people think about Loveland they think about Lift 9 or Chet’s Dream and the Ridge Cat. It’s a staple.”
