Eating Disorder Awareness Week Is February 21-27The pandemic was a problem for many now dealing with eating disorders.

Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week is February 7-14Congenital heart defects, also known as holes in the heart, are the most common type of birth defects. On CBS News Colorado, we talked to Dr. Immanuel Turner, the Chief of Pediatric Heart Surgery at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children about causes, signs, and treatments.

ACLU Files Lawsuit As COVID Concerns Grow Among ICE Detention Facility DetaineesThere are several concerns among detainees at the Aurora ICE Detention Facility about what is being done to keep them safe from COVID-19, and now the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

'The Right Time': Some Health Experts Support Fewer Mask MandatesFor the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, some senior-level healthcare providers at major Colorado hospitals are vocalizing their support of lifting mask mandates in many school districts and cities.

'Because Of You': Woman Who Suffered Traumatic Brain Injury Meets Lifesaving Denver Health Trauma TeamA woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury last fall returned to Denver Health with her husband to thank those involved in every step of her journey.

Denver Public Schools Continues Indoor Mask Mandate For All Students, StaffDenver Public Schools will continue with its face mask mandate for everyone while in an indoor school setting.