By Michael Espinoza
(CBS4)– This year Eating Disorder Awareness Week is from February 21-27. It’s a topic that can be part of more everyday conversations.
CBS News Colorado spoke with Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, a psychiatrist with HealthOne Behavioral Health and Wellness Center about eating disorders. The pandemic was a problem for many now dealing with eating disorders.
“A lot of that is because of loneliness. Eating disorders tend to flourish in environments where people find themselves alone and feeling very out of control. And so they look to the one thing in their lives that they feel that they can control and that is their food intake.”
She also talked about the importance of speaking to young people about the problems they could face with an eating disorder.
“I think that that is very, very important. And I think making young kids aware of the fact that eating can get out of control in terms of restrictive eating.”
Westmoreland also says hopefully parents can also get kids into treatment from a young age if needed.