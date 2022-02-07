DENVER (CBS4) – After setting a record for Denver’s latest first snow of the season in December, winter has brought snow to the metro area at least once every week since the week after Christmas. That streak should finally end this week.

The combination of snow and frigid temperatures last week has left many Front Range residents excited about a dry weather of weather. But even after six weeks straight with snow, Denver is still below normal with snowfall this season largely because of the very late start. The first measurable snow in Denver this season was on December 10. That shattered the 87-year-old record from November 21, 1934.

As of Sunday, the official snow total for Denver is 21.7 inches which is 7 inches below normal through the first week in February.

There are a couple of chances for snow in Colorado this week, but no measurable snow is expected in Denver or anywhere along the Front Range at this time. The mountains have the potential to get 1-4 inches of snow Wednesday and Wednesday night including along the I-70 corridor between Georgetown and Avon.

There is also a weak storm system that should pass over Colorado Friday night into early Saturday morning that may bring light snow to the mountains, but nothing to the metro area.

Regardless, the snowiest months of the year for Denver are still ahead with March averaging about a foot of snow and April not far behind with an average of about 9 inches of snow.

At this time, the next chance for accumulating snow in Denver looks to arrive after February 15.