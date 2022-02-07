DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City Council is scheduled to vote on a resolution which would allow $3.9 million in new funding for Safe Outdoor Space sites. The resolution amends the contract with Colorado Village Collaborative.
The funds will help to create new shelters for about 370 people.
Along with more funding, the resolution would extend the length of the contract until Dec. 31, 2022. In that time, at least four more sites would be created.
“So, while we work to create more affordable housing opportunities, we need to continue to offer temporary stable shelter for everyone seeking a safe place to be,” said Angie Nelson with the city council housing committee in January.
The sites include electricity, food, water and mental health resources.