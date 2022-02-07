(CBS4) — Denver Police Department is searching for a driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian and then leaving the scene of the crash Sunday.
According to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers press release, police responded to the hit-and-run in the 600 block of S Eliot Street after a call was received at around 2 a.m.
A pedestrian was found hurt and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The vehicle in the image shared by investigators was scene leaving the area immediately after the crash.
Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720- 913-7867. To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line.