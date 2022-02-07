CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of parents and community members gathered at locations in Castle Rock and Highlands Ranch Sunday to paint messages on cars as a show of support for Douglas County teachers and former Superintendent Corey Wise.

The gatherings came after the Douglas County School Board voted 4-3 to fire Wise without cause at a Friday night meeting where public comment was not allowed. Earlier in the week, three board members accused their four colleagues of giving the former superintendent an ultimatum in private.

“The last week has been very devastating for us,” said Paula Dutenhoeffer, who has taught in the district for two decades.

In a Castle Rock parking lot Sunday, parents, teachers, and community members grabbed paint pens and marked up the windows of car after car. While some people added their own phrases, each final product read “come together” and “DCSD deserves better.”

For Paula Dutenhoeffer, the task was a way to put frustration into words after a tumultuous week for her longtime school district.

“What happened at that board meeting made things so political,” Dutenhoeffer said. “There’s no room for politics in the classroom.”

Dutenhoeffer said this act is the first of many ways she will use her voice moving forward.

Same with parent and district employee, Kelly Maxam, who came to the car painting rally to support teachers. She believes it’s time to come together and act after the board’s controversial decision.

“We deserve better, our community deserves better, and our students and all of the staff deserve better,” Maxam said.

What “better” means is something Douglas County parents remain divided over, and the events this week have exposed that rift even more.

Jonathan Jones has three kids in the district, and fully supports the board’s decision to move the district in a new direction.

“This is why those board got voted in in November,” Jones said. “You can evaluate somebody’s work performance and say you are not up to par, and I think that’s what these board members did, and where it was not up to par was introducing politics into our school district.”

For others like Dutenhoeffer, the fight is just beginning. Despite the teacher’s union and some board members’ concerns that teachers may soon look for options elsewhere, the longtime Douglas County educator has no plans to leave.

“I am absolutely digging in,” she said. “Outside of the classroom I have to stand up for what I believe is right.”

None of the four board members involved accepted CBS4’s interview requests this weekend, but Board President did release a statement.

“I recognize this is an emotional time for our community and want you to know I am committed to restoring peace and unity to our school district with a continued focus on educating our children,” Peterson said.