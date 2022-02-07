AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora city leaders are scheduled to take up an updated proposal for a camping ban. Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman shared two updates to his proposal on his Facebook page.
First, the time to notify the camp before abatement is now 72 hours, shortened from seven days. Coffman also says the city manager will provide designated areas for shelter in “companion legislation.”
Those areas will provide sanitation, water and food for those displaced from their encampments, Coffman states. He adds the city will also look at services including safe camping spaces and safe parking lots for those who live in their cars.
“The fact is, we just cannot have these encampments springing up everywhere that are a threat to the public and a threat to public safety,” Coffman told CBS4 in January.
City councilman Juan Marcano voted against a previous proposal last summer and is one of a few members opposed to the current version. He maintains camping bans don’t work and says Denver’s version of one is proof.
The updated proposal will be introduced in a study session. A final vote is expected on Feb. 14.