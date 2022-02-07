ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy was hit by a suspect in a vehicle on Monday night. Sheriff’s officials say the crash happened at East Cresthill Avenue and South Saint Paul Way. The area is near University Boulevard and Orchard Road.
Officials say the suspect ran over the deputy. Details about what preceded the crash were not released.
Deputies on scene E Cresthill Ave and S Saint Paul Way. Investigation Deputy hit by suspect vehicle and run over. PIO enrout to media staging at Cresthill and Saint Paul. pic.twitter.com/yNXKgPSVUM
— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) February 8, 2022
It is not clear how the deputy is doing. Officials also did not release whether they arrested the suspect.