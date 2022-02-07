CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy was hit by a suspect in a vehicle on Monday night. Sheriff’s officials say the crash happened at East Cresthill Avenue and South Saint Paul Way. The area is near University Boulevard and Orchard Road.

Officials say the suspect ran over the deputy. Details about what preceded the crash were not released.

It is not clear how the deputy is doing. Officials also did not release whether they arrested the suspect.

