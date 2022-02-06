CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say two people died early Sunday morning in separate incidents. Police responded to the area near Federal Boulevard and West Center Avenue at around 5 a.m.

Investigators say a man died on South Eliot Street, but it’s not clear how.

Shortly afterward, police responded to 53rd Place and Spruce Street for a death investigation. Police have not detailed this situation.

It’s not clear if either case is labeled suspicious.

 