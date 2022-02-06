DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say two people died early Sunday morning in separate incidents. Police responded to the area near Federal Boulevard and West Center Avenue at around 5 a.m.
#DPD is conducting a death investigation in the 600 block of S Eliot St. One victim, an adult male was pronounced deceased on scene. #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim ID and cause of death. pic.twitter.com/bfxv2eLqS6
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 6, 2022
Investigators say a man died on South Eliot Street, but it’s not clear how.
Shortly afterward, police responded to 53rd Place and Spruce Street for a death investigation. Police have not detailed this situation.
ALERT #DPD is conducting a death investigation at E 53rd Pl and N Spruce St. #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim ID and cause of death. Updates to this investigation will be posted on this thread as they are made available. pic.twitter.com/YGZ2KtXTcr
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 6, 2022
It’s not clear if either case is labeled suspicious.