DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – As students and families prepare to rally behind ousted Douglas County School District Superintendent Corey Wise, other former and current school board members from around Colorado are also throwing their support behind Wise. The Colorado School Board Directors group issued a joint statement on Sunday, two days after the Douglas County school board voted 4-3 to remove him.

The letter, shared by Denver Public School Board Vice President Tay Anderson, states the members are shocked and disappointed by the result, further saying removing an effective superintendent “without cause, without opportunity for public engagement and despite strong and vocal pushback from teachers, students and staff is a failure of governance.”

The group went on to say they support those calling for a transparent process in selecting a new superintendent which abides by the law.

Last week, three Douglas County School Board members rose concerns about the alleged method other members took in giving Wise an ultimatum. David Ray, Elizabeth Hanson and Susan Meek say board President Mike Peterson and Vice President Christy Williams met in private without notifying other board members. Some worry the alleged actions could violate the state’s open meetings law.

“(They) had given him the option to resign or let him know that the board would be moving forward with termination,” said Hanson.

Consequently, teachers caught wind of the allegations and called out sick which forced the district to cancel classes. On Friday of that week, the board voted Wise out.

Now, students within the district are planning to walk out of school on Feb. 7. Wise has been outspoken in favor of mask mandates. He served as superintendent of DCSD for less than one year. He was named superintendent April 21, 2021 after serving as interim superintendent.

Read the full statement from the Colorado School Board Directors: