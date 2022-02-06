DENVER (CBS4) — That sweet season is upon us yet again. Staff and volunteers were out in full force Saturday morning for Girl Scouts of Colorado’s annual Delivery Day. Hundreds of thousands of cases of those ever-delicious cookies are loaded into cars during the event to prepare for sales starting Sunday.
“We are going to start at 1,000 boxes this year,” Cadette Myla Clemetsen told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. She says she’s ready to get sales moving again.
“They’re actually small business owners. They’re entrepreneurs, learning money management skills, decision making, goal setting, business ethics. All of that.” CEO Leanna Clark says it’s not just about the Thin Mints or Do-Si-Dos; the skills the girls learn are invaluable as well.
The pandemic hasn’t gotten them down, and this year, Girl Scouts are even creating their own websites.
Part of the proceeds also benefit victims of the Marshall Fire. “We really honed our digital cookie order process. You can get a digital cookie link, order it online,” Clark said.
“I have a QR code and you can scan it to go directly to my site,” Clemetsen explained. “So (people) can just order it there and I deliver it to their door.”
It’s a welcome delivery, in times that people may need them most.
“It’s really cool knowing that it’s your business and you can sell how you want and make so many people happy,” Clemetsen added.
You can order some for yourself and learn more about participating locations.