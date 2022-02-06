DENVER (CBS4) – The week will get off to a dry and quiet start around Colorado with plenty of sunshine in store. Temperatures by Monday afternoon will warm as much as 10 degrees over the highs observed on Sunday.

By the middle of the week a weather system will move out of the Pacific Northwest and into the Great Plains states. It will bring a cold front through the region sometime on Wednesday with some gusty wind, cloud cover and cooler temps.

Behind the front we could even see some light snow showers develop in the mountains and along the Front Range. Right now it doesn’t look like it will be much. If anything changes we’ll be sure to let you know.

We could see another fast-moving but weak weather system move into the region for Friday. Right now it also looks like it could bring a small chance of snow showers by Friday afternoon or evening.