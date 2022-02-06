DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Attorney General’s Office filed a motion last week to prevent a Colorado Springs-based law firm from practicing family and immigration law.
The state pursued similar legal action against the same firm in 2016, according to a press release from the AG’s Office.
Thursday’s request for an injunction against One Connection LLC was filed in El Paso County District Court. One Connection owner Maleni Munguia and employee Noely Diaz were named in the filing along with the company.
The business “targeted and misled vulnerable communities, including undocumented and non-English speaking individuals, by failing to disclose that the business is not authorized to practice law in Colorado,” the AG’s press release stated. “Munguia and Diaz are also accused of failing to perform promised services and preparing legal filings and making errors that jeopardized their customers’ legal interests.”
RELATED ‘It Broke The Law’: Colorado Settles Lawsuit With Federal Government
This is not the first time Munguia and One Connection have practiced law without a license. In 2016, the Colorado Supreme Court’s Office of Attorney Regulation investigated Munguia and Munguia and One Connection for advertising they were authorized to perform legal services. Munguia eventually reached an agreement with the state and pledged to refrain from any further unauthorized practice of law in Colorado.
The AG’s Office stated that its recent legal action is a result of Manguia failing to comply with the agreement.
RELATED Extensive Prosecution Of Former Immigration Attorney Emily Cohen Nets Guilty Plea, New Charges
One Connection has a C+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
RELATED Pastor, Soldier Found Guilty Of Fraudulently Marrying Foreign Couple To Circumvent Immigration Laws
CBS4 reached out to One Connection by phone but no voicemail was set up.