AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say they arrested a man who allegedly assault an officer at the scene of a house fire on Sunday. Firefighters rushed Idalia Street near Hampden Avenue and Chambers Road for a large fire on the back side of the home.
After some time, they controlled the fire and reported there were no injuries.
Police then said they arrested Muhammed Afia, 18, after he entered the house when firefighters declared it controlled, but were still inside investigating.
“The suspect was escorted out of the house where an altercation occurred,” police officials say. It’s not clear if Afia lived at the home, but police say a family member of his does.
Details about the altercation were not shared. He is in jail on charges of second degree arson and assault.