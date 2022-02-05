JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A Littleton resident’s cell phone video of a man looking into their vehicle Friday night contributed to additional charges after the suspect allegedly stole someone else’s car.

Twenty-eight-year-old Zakkery Madden was pulled over by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies near the intersection of West Coal Mine Avenue and South Garrison Street, about a half mile west of the Mirage Sports Bar. There, the owners of the Lexis reported a man with tattoos showed them a handgun, fired a shot, then demanded their keys and drove off with the car.

They identified Madden as the man who took their car. However, deputies found no weapon after searching the area between the bar and the arrest location, the sheriff’s office stated in a press release. Madden admitted to throwing the gun out of the vehicle before he was pulled over.

Remarkably, other JCSO deputies were investigating an incident two blocks away from the arrest scene. It was here that a resident in the 6700 block of South Fields Street called 9-1-1 and reported a suspicious male with tattoos looking inside the resident’s vehicle.

Per JCSO’s description, the caller hit the car’s key fob to scare him away. But when the male refused to leave, the caller started filming the activity on his cell phone. The tattooed male lifted up his shirt in response, showing a handgun to the owner.

Investigators believe Madden is the same person who confronted the Lexus owners about a half hour later.

Madden arrested on four charges including robbery, menacing and drug possession.

A search of online criminal records shows Madden was recently serving time in state prison for three different sentences, two (in Clear Creek and Weld counties) involving aggravated motor vehicle theft convictions.

Madden’s Colorado Department of Corrections profile does not indicate his specific release date, but does show him most recently assigned to one of the DOC’s five metro Denver parole offices.