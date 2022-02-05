RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New details from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office reveals the harrowing story of woman who was saved from a man accused of kidnapping her. On Feb. 2, investigators say 48-year-old Joseph Beecher forced his way onto a private ranch on County Road 8. The ranch is owned by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

They say he was seen driving a black 1997 Mazda pickup before he got out, looked at the locked gate to the ranch, got back inside the truck and rammed through the gate. Beecher then went to a home and left with a woman in a truck registered to her husband. Beecher’s truck was found stuck in the snow.

The two traveled to several places in the Denver area before heading to Wyoming, officials say.

Investigators say Craig Police first learned of Beecher earlier that day when he allegedly burglarized a hotel he lived and was employed. Police say he argued with his employer and then broke into the man’s home and took an AR-15, another rifle and ammo.

Later, Cheyenne Police say they found the truck Beecher and the victim traveled in at a motel. Surveillance video showed the victim paying for a room.

After a SWAT operation, investigators interviewed the woman who said she was a supervising housekeeper on the ranch. She says someone asked her who she was, and when she turned around she saw a man pointing a rifle at her face. She says he threatened to shoot her and commanded her to drive him to Denver.

“While in the Cheyenne room, Beecher made her sleep in the bed with him with her head on his chest, her arm around his middle, and her leg over his,” the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI assisted in the search that led to the woman being found safe.