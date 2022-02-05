GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of golden retrievers descended on Golden on Saturday for the annual “Goldens in Golden” event. The event is held on the Saturday closest to National Golden Retriever Day – which was Feb. 3.
The good boys and girls walked down Washington Avenue with their human best friends and then gathered for a big group photo.
Some pups were lucky enough to get free pup cups filled with whipped cream and doggie bags made by Golden-based KONG.
Businesses got in on the action with special offers like “Hot” Dogs party on the patio of the Golden Hotel and pupcakes at Gold Mine Cupcakes.
Organizers tell CBS4 they estimate there were more than 2,000 Goldens, “easily setting a new unofficial world record for the largest gathering of golden retrievers.”