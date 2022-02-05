ACLU Files Lawsuit As COVID Concerns Grow Among ICE Detention Facility DetaineesThere are several concerns among detainees at the Aurora ICE Detention Facility about what is being done to keep them safe from COVID-19, and now the American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

'The Right Time': Some Health Experts Support Fewer Mask MandatesFor the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, some senior-level healthcare providers at major Colorado hospitals are vocalizing their support of lifting mask mandates in many school districts and cities.

'Because Of You': Woman Who Suffered Traumatic Brain Injury Meets Lifesaving Denver Health Trauma TeamA woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury last fall returned to Denver Health with her husband to thank those involved in every step of her journey.

Denver Public Schools Continues Indoor Mask Mandate For All Students, StaffDenver Public Schools will continue with its face mask mandate for everyone while in an indoor school setting.

Indoor Face Mask Mandates Expiring Across Denver Metro Area As COVID Cases DropDenver's mask mandate expired Thursday at midnight, while Adams and Arapahoe counties will lift their mask mandates at midnight Friday.

Jefferson County Board Of Health Votes To End Indoor Mask Mandate Feb. 18The Jefferson County Board of Health voted unanimously on Thursday afternoon to end their indoor mask mandates on Feb. 18 as long COVID-19 data continues to trend in the right direction.