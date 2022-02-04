NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Rescue Mission is staffing a pilot housing program in Northglenn. CBS4 first reported on this in December, when the Northglenn City Council approved a plan to use the old Recreation Center building as a temporary shelter in an effort to transition some people experiencing homelessness into stable housing. Two months in and the program is going well.

Tammy has lived on the street on and off for most of her adult life. The latest stint lasted 2-years.

“Not knowing where you’re going to sleep at night, how you’re going to stay warm, or even eat or whatever, it’s kind of hard to focus on anything,” she told CBS4.

The Winter Housing Program gave Tammy the time, space, and stability she needed to focus on moving forward. City of Northglenn hosts the program, so members of the City’s Crisis Response Team vet and refer people for the program.

“The Winter Housing is a housing program for people who are experiencing homelessness, and who are also connected with a place of employment,” said Jessica Hulse, Program Manager for the Crisis response Unit in Northglenn.

Participants do have to be working full-time, or in school or a training program during the day. The Rec Center opens at 7 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. But instead of having to get completely out of the facility, participants can leave their things in the building, and know they’ll be safe.

“That’s the number one thing that I focus on is that people feel safe,” Hulse explained.

Tammy graduated from the Work Options program in Adams County. Now she has a full-time job as a caregiver at a nursing home.

“If it wasn’t for this place, I probably wouldn’t have made it through the culinary art program, and I probably wouldn’t have gotten this job either,” Tammy explained.

She and other participants benefit from daily case management. Volunteers bring food, there are showers. And the participants are bonding to support each other.

“I think the thing that I really appreciated about this is that it’s a true partnership,” said Tracy Brooks, Vice President of Shelter Services for the Denver Rescue Mission.

The Denver Rescue Mission provides overnight staff who make sure everyone is safe, and needs are met. City of Northglenn is hosting with case management and referrals. Adams County is paying for the program as part of a continuum of care for people experiencing homelessness. The Winter Housing Program is temporary. It was approved through March 31st ,at which time, the recreation center will be renovated for other uses.

“Looking at this as a pilot for us to explore what it looks like for us to partner with other communities,” Brooks explained.

The Winter Housing program is serving 20 people with the goal of making sure that each has sustainable housing before the program ends.

“It has been a great program,” Hulse said.

For participants, like Tammy, it’s been life changing.

“I’m learning how to stand on my own two feet,” she said.

