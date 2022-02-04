DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has opened the first of its digital lotteries for $10 tickets to “Hamilton: An American Musical.” This new run of the national tour of “Hamilton” at the Buell Theatre begins Feb. 16 and continues through March 27. It was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but was postponed.
A total of 40 tickets for each performance will be offered through the lottery at a price of only $10 each.
The lottery lasts for a week and future weekly lotteries will continue through the final week of the run. To enter any of them, people need to download the official Hamilton app.
Get more information on a special section of denvercenter.org.