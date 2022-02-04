DENVER (CBS4) – The temperature in Denver dropped below freezing Monday night as an arctic cold air mass approached from the north. The mercury didn’t climb back above freezing until just before noon on Friday. During the cold snap temperatures bottomed out in the single digits and teens below zero around Denver early Thursday morning.
It will feel much warmer around Denver on Saturday with many places getting back into the 40s and even close to 50 degrees. Late in the afternoon the wind will pick up a bit as a weak weather system passes to the north of Colorado.
That area of weather will bring some cloud cover and a few snow showers late Saturday into Sunday across the northern and central mountains. High temperatures behind this system will cool by 5 to 10 degrees on Sunday.
We warm back up again starting next week with seasonal temperatures around the region. There could be another fast-moving disturbance coming into view late Tuesday with a chance for some light snow showers by Wednesday.