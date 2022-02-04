DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools will continue with its face mask mandate for everyone over the age of 2 while in an indoor school setting. This comes as the City of Denver allowed its indoor mask mandate to expire at midnight Thursday.

DPS cited the Public Health Order from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment that requires a mask for those ages 2 and older in an indoor school setting and that DPS will “abide by that order as long as it is in place.”

DPS also provided this statement, “At the current time, quarantines are still required when a student has been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID. Masking allows our students to be exempt from quarantines, which helps maximize in-person learning and support.”

Adams and Arapahoe counties will lift their mask mandates at midnight Friday. Larimer County will lift its requirements on Feb. 12 and Jefferson County voted on Thursday to lift its requirements on Feb. 18.

Poudre School District will lift the district’s mask mandate at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 11. According to PSD, “This decision aligns with the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment’s announcement that its current order requiring masks in public, indoors spaces expires at the same time. Please note: Masks may still need to be worn in certain cases, as required by public health guidance or federal mandate. ”