Jefferson County Board Of Health Votes To End Indoor Mask Mandate Feb. 18The Jefferson County Board of Health voted unanimously on Thursday afternoon to end their indoor mask mandates on Feb. 18 as long COVID-19 data continues to trend in the right direction.

Colorado Health Officials Urge Cautious Optimism As Omicron Wave Declines Past PeakThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is urging cautious optimism as the state has moved past the peak of the Omicron wave.

'Wellness Director' For Bonanno Concepts Restaurant Group Considered First Of Its Kind In IndustryMore money won’t solve the mental strain workers in the restaurant industry face- at least that’s what employees at Denver’s Bonanno Concepts have voiced to owners.

Colorado Senate Democrats Defeat GOP Health Care Transparency BillsMajority Democrats on a Colorado legislative committee have defeated two bills their Republican sponsors say were intended to promote transparency in health care administration and pricing.

Mental Health For Colorado's Youth Takes Spotlight With New Position Paving The Way For ChangeSuicide is still the number one cause of death beginning at age 10 in Colorado, but there has been a notable change when it comes to the state’s efforts to invest in resources for kids.

New Tool Helps Bridge Gap in Health Care InequalityThe Wright Cystic Fibrosis Screening Tool © is now approved by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, being shared with care teams and the general public on social media.