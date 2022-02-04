DENVER (CBS4) – Travel back to 14th century Verona, Italy with Colorado Ballet’s “Romeo & Juliet.” The Bard’s classic tale of love and loss plays out in the sets, the costumes, the music, but most of all in the dance.

“He’s in love and you can see he comes into the market, and he doesn’t see anyone,” said Yosvani Ramos, one of the Principal Dancers who performs the role of Romeo.

From the whimsy of horse play in the Market Place, to the death of his best friend and a sword fight that ends in murder, Romeo is a big part to dance.

“At this stage in my career, these kinds of roles are the ones that excite me the most,” Ramos told CBS4.

It’s the love and longing between Romeo and Juliet that leaves the audience breathless.

“Getting to dance with Yosvani, he’s my best friend and we have a great relationship. So it’s really easy to be in love with him when I love him already,” said Dana Benton, one of the Principal Dancers who performs the role of Juliet.

Benton is celebrating 20-years with Colorado Ballet.

“I feel really proud and privileged to have made it this far, and honored to be doing it with Colorado Ballet,” she told CBS4.

Dancing a part like Juliet is a dream come true even for a veteran.

“It’s such an emotional journey, and I’m just really enjoying it,” she explained.

“We’re very lucky to have such a beautiful production. The sets and costumes, they’re incredible, and the score by Prokofiev really helps you tell the story as well,” Ramos added.

A story that is timeless in it’s great joy and deep sorrow.

Colorado Ballet’s “Romeo & Juliet” runs February 4th – 13th at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.