BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The cause of a large fire in Boulder last fall that impacted more than 80 units and caused three buildings to collapse is officially undetermined, according to Boulder Fire-Rescue.
Boulder fire officials announced Friday morning that the fire started outside of the Whittier Apartments complex on Oct. 19 near the west side of the building. However, they say what started it is unknown, and their investigation is now closed. They said there was “no ignitable liquids found nor any other found sources of ignition” and no “evidence of intentional fire setting.”
After the fire started, good Samaritans, police officers and firefighters rescued people from the burning apartments. No one was badly hurt.
The complex is located at 2301 Pearl Street. Fire officials say the sprinkler system operated correctly and there were no “building code violations that might have led to the fire.”
A separate investigation surrounding the fire by police remains open.
