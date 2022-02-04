CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
(CBS4) – The following is a list of Black-owned businesses in Denver that people can support during the month of February — Black History Month.

Food/Drink:

Welton Street Café – https://weltonstreetcafe.com/

Axum Restaurant – axum-restaurant.com

MBP – https://www.mbpdenver.com/

MyKings Ice Cream – mykingsicecream.com

Coffee at the Point – https://www.coffeeatthepoint.com/

Hot-Chick-a-Latte hotchickalatte.com

Federal Coffee – coffeeatfederal.com

Flick of the Whisk Cakes – https://www.flickofthewhiskcakes.com/

Hogshead 54 Brewery – hogshead54.com

Walia Creamery – waliacreamery.com

TeaLee’s Tea Co. – Facebook.com/tealeesdenver/

Whittier Café – https://whittiercafe.com/

Nel’s BBQ & More Food Truck – https://nel-s-bbq-and-more.ueniweb.com/

Genna Rae’s – https://gennaraeswings.com/

Sweet Sweetz – sweetsweetz.com

Smith + Canon Ice Cream Co. – https://smithcanon-ice-cream-co.business.site/

Little Sistas Treats – https://www.littlesistastreats.com/

Gourmet d’Afrique – https://www.instagram.com/gourmetdafrique/

The Donut (Centennial) thedonutdenver.com

Jessie’s Smokin’ NOLA LLC (Centennial) – smokinnola.com

Mrs. Davenport’s Sweet Potato Pies (Commerce City) oldfashionedsweetpotatopie.com

HiRa Cafe & Patisserie (Aurora) – https://www.facebook.com/HiRaCafe1

Mango House (Aurora) – restaurantji.com/co/aurora/mango-house-/

Endless Grind Coffee (Aurora) – endlessgrindcoffee.com/

EmNet Organics (Aurora) – emnetorganics.com

Ras Kassa’s (Lafayette) – raskassas.com

Date Nite Boar Box (Louisville) – whistlingboar.com

Mateo (Boulder) – mateorestaurant.com

Susan’s Samosas (Boulder) – susansamosas.com

Retail & Services:

ICONI Activewear – https://iconileggings.com/

Tween Boutique – https://www.tweenboutique.shop/

Bloom & Noosh – https://www.bloomandnoosh.com/

Black + Blossomed – https://black-and-blossomed.com/

The Black Pineapple – https://theblackpineappleco.com/

ILA Gallery – ilaartgallery.com

Lawrence and Larimer Clothing + Supply Co. – lawrenceandlarimer.com

Shop at MATTER – shopatmatter.com

Jeffrey B Jewelers – https://jefferyb.com/

Styled by Kiri – https://www.styledbykiri.com/about

Son and Pop Bow Tie Shop – https://www.sonandpopbowtieshop.com/

Yarn Shoppe Denver – https://yarnshoppedenver.com/

False Ego – https://falseego.eco/

 

Beauty:

Body & Soul – http://www.denversalonandspa.com/Body-Soul-Salon-and-Day-Spa-Services.htm

The Hair & Image Studio – http://thehairandimagestudio.com/

More Than Curly Salon – https://morethancurly.com/

Park Hill Barbers – https://www.facebook.com/Park-Hill-Barbers-565772386781451/

Bryant of New York – https://bryantofnewyork.com/

Black Travel Box – theblacktravelbox.com

Wrights Barber Shop – https://www.facebook.com/Wrights-Barber-Shop-119435261575271/

Bridgette Black Esthetics + Artistry – https://www.bridgetteblack.com/

The Brow Snob – https://thebrowsnob.com/

Nails With Ashleigh – https://www.instagram.com/nailswithashleigh/

BodyLove by Tal – https://bodylovebytal.com/

 

Health:

Mayfair Vison Clinic – https://visionsource-mayfairvisionclinic.com/

Curious Sunshine – https://www.curioussunshine.com/

Octeavias – https://store.octeavias.com/

Luna Vibrations – https://www.lunavibrations.com/

Heavy Elbow BodyWork – https://www.heavyelbowbodywork.com/index.html

Ageless Aesthetics – https://agelessaestheticsmedspa.com/

Evans Counseling – https://evanscounselingdenver.com/

Harmon Physical Therapy – https://www.harmonpt.com/

Palmercare Chiropractic Lakewood – https://www.facebook.com/PalmercareLakewood/

Luna Massage and Wellness – https://www.lunamassageandwellness.com/

 

Fitness:

Bodies by Perseverance – https://www.mybbp.com/

Tao of Boxing – https://taoofboxing.com/

Dynamic Fitness Co. – https://www.dynamicfitness.co/

Cole Fusion Fitness – http://colefusionfitness.com/

Urban Sanctuary – https://usdenver.com/

Dubwise Yoga – https://dubwiseyoga.com/#/

Miss Rachael’s Dance – https://www.missrachaelsdance.com/

Fit & Nu – https://fitandnu.com/

North West Arvada Fit Body Bootcamp – https://fitbodybootcamp.com/10451-northwest-arvada-co/

Naturally Defined Fitness, Nutrition & Wellness Services – https://www.facebook.com/NaturallyDefinedFitness/

 

Art/Entertainment/Creative Services:

Sweetest Sound Studios – https://sweetestsoundstudios.com/

Narkita Gold – https://narkita.com/

Adonye Jaja Photography – https://www.adonyejaja.com/

Flor Blake – https://www.florblakephoto.com/

Norwood Foto – https://norwoodfoto.com/

No Credits Productions, LLC – https://www.nocredits.com/

Black Sock Productions – https://www.blacksockproductions.com/

Afro Triangle Designs – https://afrotriangledesigns.com/

Thomas “Detour” Evans – https://www.iamdetour.com/

Jitterbug Art Studio – https://www.jitterbugart.com/

 

Professional Services:

The Equity Project – https://theequityprojectllc.com/

Gomez Howard Group – https://www.gomezhowardgroup.com/

Baker Oliver Simpson Law – https://www.boslawcolorado.com/

Burgess Services – https://www.newburgess.com/

Denmon Realty – http://www.denmonrealty.com/

The Real Estate Ladies – https://www.therealestateladies.com/

Central Park Mortgage – https://www.wickerparkmortgage.com/

Johnson Law Group – https://www.johnsonlgroup.com/attorneys/

Alloi Progress Incubator Inc – https://alloi.org/

SB Advocates – https://www.sbadvocates.co/

 

Other Services:

Tower Road Animal Hospital – http://towervet.com/

TJ Weddings, Events & Design – https://tjevents.org/

Kids Dream Party – https://www.kidsdreamparty.com/

Dream Power Washing – https://www.facebook.com/dreampowerwash/

Dave’s Lock & Key CO – https://www.facebook.com/daveslockandkey/

Around the Clock Movers – https://www.aroundtheclockmovers303.com/

Keep It Moving Logistics – https://keepitmovelogistics.com/

Vignette Landscape Design – https://www.vignettelandscapedesign.com/about-me/

LEF Electrical Technology – https://lefelectrical.com/

London Fog Chimney Service – https://londonfogchimneyclean.com/

 

Other Resources:

Colorado Black Chamber of Commerce – https://www.coloradoblackchamber.org/about

DenverBlackPages.org – https://denverblackpages.com/

Minority Business Office Business Directory – https://oedit.colorado.gov/minority-owned-businesses

If you have a suggestion for a business that should be added to this list, please email website@cbsdenver.com.