AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on N Helena Street in Aurora early Friday, and RTD helped keep people warm inside busses during the response.

According to Aurora FD tweets, crews responded to a call just after 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of N Helena Street, where firefighters say they found flames from the side of a building and a hallway filled with smoke down to the floor.

Firefighters searched the building and made eight rescues by ladder — one including a small child. There were no injuries due to the fire or during the rescues. The fire department said three people living in one of the units at the apartments will be displaced long-term. They did not want American Red Cross assistance, and were able to stay with either a friend or a family member.

Crews worked to keep those displaced warm overnight and made sure apartment units were safe for residents to eventually return. Aurora FD said RTD crews also showed up with busses for residents to have a warm place to wait as crews responded to the fire.

“It was really nice [crews] were taking that extra care to get community members back into their homes,” said Sherri-Jo Stowell, the community engagement administrator for Aurora FD.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.