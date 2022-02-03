FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — A police officer on the Colorado State University campus came across a group of students out on a dark winter night and decided to take a closer look at their “shenanigans.” When he realized what was going down, the students made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. All the action was captured on the officer’s body worn camera — and shared on Facebook.
“Do you want to go on the sled?” one students asks the officer.
“It’s open,” another says.
“Here is it, come on,” the first student says — and the others join in, encouraging the officer to take a ride down the hill.
The officer takes a dive onto the little red sled, and the camera goes dark as he slides down the slope. A few seconds later, he pops up in the fluffy powder at the bottom of the chute.
“Whooo! That’s like the perfect sledding snow!” he says as he gets up and brushes off the snow. “That’s the perfect sledding snow right here! Who’s next?”
Colorado State University Police and Safety posted the video, which appears to have been taken Wednesday night.
“It’s been a wintery week at CSU, and we’ve got the perfect sledding snow on campus – as both students and CSUPD officers can attest,” officials wrote. “Wanna go along for a ride with a patrol officer on our campus sledding hill?”