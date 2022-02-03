AVON, Colo. (CBS4) — Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an adult skier investigators say left the scene of a ski crash with a 13-year-old skier, who ended up with several injuries.

According to the ECSO press release, deputies responded to the collision at Beaver Creek Ski Resort, where the teen was left at the scene injured after a man collided with him and left.

The ski crash happened in the Bachelor Gulch area of the resort. The teen told investigators he was “making ‘S’ turns” near the bottom of the Grubstake Trail, right above the “Upper (BC Mtn) Express Lift.” He remembers an older gentleman “straight-lining” it toward him at a high rate of speed and appeared to be skiing out of control, and “took him out.”

The hit-and-run suspect is described as a white male in his 60s, wearing black pants, an older-looking black or gray jacket, with an older-looking black helmet. The man had on goggles with a red strap and purple lenses, no facial hair, sunspots on his face and was wearing green and black skis.

The teen has several injuries, including a broken clavicle due to the ski crash.

It is against Colorado law to leave the scene of a ski collision you are involved in when another skier or person is injured without giving your name and current address to an employee of the ski area operator or a member of the ski patrol. A skier must also share his or her name and current address as required to the person injured in the collision.

The Eagle County Crime Stoppers is asking for the community’s help to identify a possible suspect and assist the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office in its investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or at 1-800-962-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online at http://www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from Eagle County Crime Stoppers.