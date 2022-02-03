SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– Silverthorne Police Sergeant Joel Victor Ponedel turned himself in to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Ponedel, 37, is facing charges of stalking, wiretapping, third-degree assault and harassment.

All of those charges are designated as acts of domestic violence. The affidavit also lists a charge of child abuse, non-injury.

“…The crux of the issue here, law enforcement officers are sworn to uphold the law, they are sworn to protect and serve,” 5th District D.A. Heidi McCollum explained. “When an officer is charged then with a crime, it is always of interest to the public.”

She explained to CBS4 Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson which charges will match with the legal term of domestic abuse.

“If there is an intimate relationship, it is really tantamount to something we would equate to a significant other,” McCollum said.

The District Attorney said she understands why this kind of charge for this kind of employee is so troubling.

“Law enforcement officer(s), as a government official myself, public employees, should be held to a higher standard,” McCollum said. “Our jobs are to gain and hold the public trust. So when there are allegations that that public trust has been broken, my office sits up and takes note.”

In November 2021, the Silverthorne Police Department was informed of an allegation of a potential domestic violence incident involving Ponedel. That case was investigated by the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office at the request of Silverthorne Police Chief John Minor. That investigation led to Ponedel’s arrest earlier this week.

Ponedel has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affair investigation, which will be conducted by an outside entity by a third-party investigator according to Minor. Ronedel was given a bond of $2,500 and bailed out the same day he turned himself into the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

In the meantime, McCollum said some of the most important first steps in any case like this are to make sure the potential victim is physically and emotionally safe and given shelter and counseling if they need it.

“Domestic violence is a crime we don’t always see coworkers don’t always see, and family members don’t always see. A lot of it either happens behind closed doors or happens internally with someone. ”