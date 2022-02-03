(CBS4) – One of the challengers to Sen. Michael Bennet for one of Colorado’s Senate seats is adding a well-known name to his campaign. Gino Campana has announced that Kellyanne Conway has joined the campaign as a senior advisor.
I am proud to have @KellyannePolls on our team — she brings unrivaled experience and expertise to this race. Our campaign will defeat @MichaelBennet in November. It is time for a true leader in Washington — I am the man for the job. Join our team & let’s turn CO red! #COPolitics pic.twitter.com/4iFDR9SRj1
— Gino Campana (@gino_campana) February 3, 2022
Campana is one of several Republican challengers to Bennet, the Democratic senior senator who currently holds the seat and is running for re-election in November. Conway served as former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, and has been one of his closest counselors. Conway also became the first woman to successfully run a presidential campaign in 2016 when Trump won.
“I am proud to have Kellyanne on our team,” Campana said in a tweeted statement. “She brings unrivaled experience and expertise to this race.”