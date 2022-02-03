(CBS4) – Denver Broncos executive John Elway on Thursday responded forcefully to Brian Flores’ allegations made earlier this week about his meeting with the Broncos. In a lawsuit filed against the NFL and several teams, he claimed Elway and CEO Joe Ellis didn’t take an interview with him for the team’s open head coaching job seriously.
Elway claimed Flores’ statements about that meeting were “subjective, hurtful and just plain wrong.”
RELATED: Brian Flores Says He Won’t Drop Lawsuit vs. Broncos And Other Teams Even If Hired As Coach
His complete statement lies below:
“While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked.
I took Coach Flores very seriously as a candidate for our head coaching position in 2019 and enjoyed our three-and-a-half hour interview with him. Along with the rest of our group, I was prepared, ready and fully engaged during the entire interview as Brian shared his experience and vision for our team.
It’s unfortunate and shocking to learn for the first time this week that Brian felt differently about our interview with him.
For Brian to make an assumption about my appearance and state of mind early that morning was subjective, hurtful and just plain wrong. If I appeared “disheveled,” as he claimed, it was because we had flown in during the middle of the night—immediately following another interview in Denver—and were going on a few hours of sleep to meet the only window provided to us.
I interviewed Brian in good faith, giving him the same consideration and opportunity as every other candidate for our head coaching position in 2019.”