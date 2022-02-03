DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is urging cautious optimism as the state has moved past the peak of the Omicron wave. However, there is still an incredibly high level of transmission in Colorado.
The peak positivity rate has passed and is steadily declining, even as the overall positivity rate stays high when compared to previous stages in the pandemic.
State health experts are talking about the next stage in the pandemic, the endemic.
“Starting to do some planning about, you know, how do you live with this virus. And you know, more of an endemic environment that endemic just means that it’s with us. And what we’re going to see most likely is variants come up. We’ll see additional waves hit our city or country and we need to be prepared for the different scenarios,” said CDPHE COVID Incident Commander Scott Bookman.