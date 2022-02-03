DENVER (CBS4) – A blast of arctic air poured into Colorado behind a strong cold front this week. Light to moderate snow accompanied the cold air on Tuesday and Wednesday. As the sky cleared out late Wednesday night and Thursday morning the temperatures plummeted below zero nearly statewide.

Some of the coldest air was found in the high mountain valleys of Colorado and on the eastern plains. The temperature at Denver International Airport fell to -11° at 5:17 a.m. on Thursday, marking the coldest temperature so far this season at Denver’s official weather station. Antero Reservoir, located in Park County, recorded a low of -48°F.

National High/Low temps for Thursday February 03, 2022: 88 at Plant City, FL; -48 at Antero Reservoir, CO #flwx #cowx https://t.co/b9vl7D8GXJ — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 4, 2022

Here’s a list of other lows from around the state on Thursday morning…

-48 at Antero Reservoir

-38 at Hebron

-36 at Frasier Flats and US 40

-35 at Lake George and 5.8 miles SW of Wilkerson Pass

-33 at Jefferson, Kremmling, Wolford Mountain Reservoir and Windy Gap

-32 at Shawnee

-31 at Granby

-29 at Dillon, Tarryall Reservoir, 4.3 miles SW of Grand Lake, Larand and 1.6 miles SE of Tabernash

-28 at Williams Fork Reservoir

-27 at Walden

-26 at Frasier and 1.1 miles SE of Gould

-25 at Craig

-24 at Cowdrey

-23 at La Salle

-22 at Vail Pass, Silverthorne, Estes Park, Alamosa and 2.4 miles north of Breckenridge

-21 at Franktown, Briggsdale, Copper Mountain, Fort Morgan, Peckham and Wiggins

-20 at Gill, Limon and Leadville

-19 at Greeley

-14 at Steamboat Springs and Salida

-13 at Fort Collins, Del Norte and Avon

-12 at Aspen

-11 at Burlington

-9 at Yuma and Gunnison

-8 at Durango and Trinidad

-6 at Akron

-5 at Frisco

-4 at Boulder and Telluride

-2 at Colorado Springs

-1 at Springfield