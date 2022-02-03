DENVER (CBS4)– A restaurant owner is facing a first-degree murder charge. Abdishakur Ahmed is accused of stabbing and beating another man to death last Friday night in front of the Gem Food Mart. That’s near the intersection of 30th Street and Downing Street in Denver.
Neighbors say it started as a disagreement, and police believe the fight was between an employee of the food mart and Ahmed, 47, who owns a Mediterranean restaurant located in the same building. The two businesses are separated by a hallway.
The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital after the fight and died there.