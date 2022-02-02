STRASBURG, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 70 near Strasburg Wednesday, forcing CSP to close a stretch on westbound lanes near mile marker 310.
According to the CSP Limon tweet, CSP will close westbound I-70 near Strasburg Road for the next few hours due to the response.
Drivers in the area are advised to take a detour Highway 36 into Bennett.
Use caution on the roads due to icy conditions.
Have multiple crashes on I-70 at milepost 310 near Strasburg. We will have westbound I70 closed at Strasburg for the next few hours. Detour will be Hwy 36 into Bennett. Roads are icy, slow down and buckle up!! pic.twitter.com/966PZmrAKq
— CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) February 2, 2022