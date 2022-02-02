FIRST ALERTHeaviest snow ends, cold continues on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Jack Lowenstein
STRASBURG, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 70 near Strasburg Wednesday, forcing CSP to close a stretch on westbound lanes near mile marker 310.

According to the CSP Limon tweet, CSP will close westbound I-70 near Strasburg Road for the next few hours due to the response.

Drivers in the area are advised to take a detour Highway 36 into Bennett.

Use caution on the roads due to icy conditions.

