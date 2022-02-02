SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– Silverthorne Police Sergeant Joel Victor Ponedel turned himself in to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Ponedel, 37, is facing charges of stalking, wiretapping, third-degree assault and harassment.
All of those charges are designated as acts of domestic violence. The affidavit also lists a charge of child abuse, non-injury.
In November 2021, the Silverthorne Police Department was informed of an allegation of a potential domestic violence incident involving Ponedel. That case was investigated by the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office at the request of Silverthorne Police Chief John Minor. That investigation led to Ponedel’s arrest.
Ponedel has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affair investigation, which will be conducted by an outside entity.