(credit: Mountain Foothills Rotary club)
The Evergreen Ice Melt Contest is an annual community contest to guess when a barrel falls through the ice on Evergreen Lake in the springtime. People in the community guess the date, time (to the hour/minute/second) when the barrel sinks into the lake as the ice melts.
All proceeds benefit Evergreen Christian Outreach (EChO), the Evergreen Parks & Recreation Department INSPIRE – Special Needs Program, Crutches for Africa, and the Mountain Foothills Rotary Foundation.
Get more information at evergreenicemelt.com.