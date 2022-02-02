FIRST ALERTWinter Storm Warning in effect on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
The Evergreen Ice Melt Contest is an annual community contest to guess when a barrel falls through the ice on Evergreen Lake in the springtime. People in the community guess the date, time (to the hour/minute/second) when the barrel sinks into the lake as the ice melts.

All proceeds benefit Evergreen Christian Outreach (EChO), the Evergreen Parks & Recreation Department INSPIRE – Special Needs Program,  Crutches for Africa, and the Mountain Foothills Rotary Foundation.

Get more information at evergreenicemelt.com.