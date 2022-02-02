Dorrell Says Recruiting Class Is An UpgradeA difficult off season just got a little bit better for the CU Buffs and Head Coach Karl Dorrell.

Nikola Jokic Named NBA Western Conference Player Of The MonthDenver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Month.

Brian Flores Says He Won't Drop Lawsuit vs. Broncos And Other Teams Even If Hired As CoachBrian Flores says his lawsuit against the NFL over alleged racist hiring practices will continue even if he becomes a head coach again this offseason.

'Toy For The Richer': Denver Broncos Up For Sale With A Price Tag That Could Make HistoryFor nearly 40 years the Bowlen name and the Denver Broncos have gone hand-in-hand, but with the team now officially for sale, that era is set to end before the 2022 season begins.

Denver Broncos Officially For Sale: Bowlen Family Calls Ownership An 'Incredible Ride'The Pat Bowlen Trust announced the beginning of a sale process for the Denver Broncos -- and the trustees hope to have the sale completed by the start of the 2022 NFL season.

John Elway, Joe Ellis, Broncos Named In Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Filed By Former CoachJohn Elway, Joe Ellis, and the Broncos have been specifically named in a major new lawsuit filed by former head coach Brian Flores, who alleges rampant racial discrimination in the NFL hiring practices.