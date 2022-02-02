DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Thursday, Feb. 3 will be a “non-student contact/teacher work day” in the Douglas County school District as some parents and teachers plan a rally for the day. The rally comes after the three other board members accused their colleagues of breaking state law and privately issuing superintendent Corey Wise an ultimatum.
Douglas County School District issued a statement that “As communicated yesterday, we have a large number of staff who have submitted absences for tomorrow, Thursday, February 3. As a result, we have reached the point where the number of absences has impacted our ability to provide a safe and supervised learning environment for students. As a result, tomorrow will be a no-student contact day. All activities, events, sports, and facility rentals will take place as scheduled.”
• Preschool, elementary, middle school, and high school classes are cancelled.
• BASE programs are closed.
• Classes at the Bridge Program, D.C. Oakes, Eagle Academy, Cloverleaf Enrichment School, eDCSD, and Plum Creek Academy are cancelled.
• All activities, events, sports, and facility rentals will take place as scheduled. Should an activity, event, or sport be cancelled, the respective coach or director will notify families directly.
The latest allegations came out of a meeting held by board directors David Ray, Elizabeth Hanson and Susan Meek. The three said board President Mike Peterson and Vice President Christy Williams gave Superintendent Corey Wise an ultimatum. The conversation happened without a noticed public meeting or board approval, the three directors alleged. The alleged actions could violate the state’s open meetings law, inviting challenges in court.